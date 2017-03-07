Eco-Safe Announces Phillip Carson as New CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – March 07, 2017) – Eco-Safe Systems USA, Inc. (OTC PINK: ESFS) is pleased to announce that Phillip R. Carson has taken the position of CEO of Eco-Safe Systems.

Michael Elliot, previous CEO of Eco-Safe Systems USA, Inc., said, “Phillip R. Carson, came on board with Eco-Safe in August, and within the last six months has expanded the intra-corporate infrastructure to allow Eco-Safe to address new markets throughout the world.”

Elliot continued, “Through Phillip Carson’s existing global business interests focusing principally on energy production, considerable leverage of resources can be realized through integrating the capabilities of Eco-Safe. Ozone technology plays a major role in water purification associated with various sustainable energy production technologies, and serves ever increasing demands for safe food and water across the globe. Leveraging resources and opening new markets for Eco-Safe offers welcome opportunities for Eco-Safe for the foreseeable future.”

