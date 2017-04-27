Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX:EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 27, 2017:
|Director Nominee
|Votes
For
|% of
Votes Cast
|Votes Withheld
|% of
Votes Cast
|J. Christopher Barron
|4,945,402
|99.97
|1,444
|0.03
|William J. Corcoran
|4,942,026
|99.90
|4,820
|0.10
|Duncan N.R. Jackman
|4,922,608
|99.51
|24,238
|0.49
|M Victoria D. Jackman
|4,914,132
|99.34
|32,714
|0.66
|Jonathan Simmons
|4,942,026
|99.90
|4,820
|0.10
|Mark M. Taylor
|4,944,526
|99.95
|2,320
|0.05
|Kevin Warn-Schindel
|4,934,426
|99.75
|12,420
|0.25
|Stuart Waugh
|4,942,026
|99.90
|4,820
|0.10
Economic Investment Trust Limited
Richard B. Carty
Corporate Secretary
(416) 947-2578
(416) 362-2592 (FAX)
www.evt.ca
Richard B. Carty
Corporate Secretary
(416) 947-2578
(416) 362-2592 (FAX)
www.evt.ca
Recommended