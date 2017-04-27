Thursday, April 27, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX:EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 27, 2017:

Director Nominee Votes
For		 % of
Votes Cast		 Votes Withheld % of
Votes Cast
J. Christopher Barron 4,945,402 99.97 1,444 0.03
William J. Corcoran 4,942,026 99.90 4,820 0.10
Duncan N.R. Jackman 4,922,608 99.51 24,238 0.49
M Victoria D. Jackman 4,914,132 99.34 32,714 0.66
Jonathan Simmons 4,942,026 99.90 4,820 0.10
Mark M. Taylor 4,944,526 99.95 2,320 0.05
Kevin Warn-Schindel 4,934,426 99.75 12,420 0.25
Stuart Waugh 4,942,026 99.90 4,820 0.10
Economic Investment Trust Limited
Richard B. Carty
Corporate Secretary
(416) 947-2578
(416) 362-2592 (FAX)
www.evt.ca
