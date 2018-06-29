Friday, June 29, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Economy Up 0.1% in April

Economy Up 0.1% in April

CBJ — Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product moved up 0.1% in April over the previous month.

The increase came as output of goods-producing industries rose 0.2%.

Gains in the manufacturing and utilities sectors more than offset declines in construction and in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.

Activity in the manufacturing sector was up 0.8% in April as the output of both durable and non-durable manufacturing grew.

Services-producing industries were essentially unchanged overall for the month.

