ECP Helical Foundation Systems Secure ICC-ES ESR-3559

OLATHE, KS–(Marketwired – Aug 9, 2017) – ECP’s TA-150 and TA-288 Helical Foundation Systems recently received an evaluation report ESR-3559 from ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES), providing evidence that the ECP helical foundation systems, including TA-150 and TA-288 helical pile systems and either a Type A side load bracket (TAB-288-LUB and Model 300 underpinning brackets) or a Type B direct-load bracket (TAB-150-T) for attachment to concrete foundations, meets code requirements. Building officials, architects, contractors, specifiers, designers and others utilize ICC-ES Evaluation Reports to provide a basis for using or approving ECP Helical Foundation Systems in construction projects under the International Building Code.

ICC-ES thoroughly examined ECP’s product information, test reports, calculations, quality control methods and other factors to ensure the product is code-compliant. “ECP is proud to offer the highest quality American made helical products in the industry. It is with great pride that we announce the completion of the ICC-ES approval process,” said Brad Mitchell, CEO at ECP.

ICC-ES is the United States’ leading source of technical information on building products and building technology for code compliance and is a nonprofit, limited liability company. ICC-ES Evaluation Reports (ESRs), Building Product Listings and PMG Listings provide evidence that products and systems meet requirements of codes and technical standards. Reports from both listing programs are now accepted in Canada. ICC-ES is a subsidiary of the International Code Council® (ICC®). For more information, please visit www.icc-es.org.

About ECP:

Established in 1998, Earth Contact Products, (ECP), LLC. is the leader in the foundation industry and one of the largest suppliers of helical piles and helical tieback anchors in the United States. ECP provides a wide range of products and services to professionals in the Heavy, Industrial, Utility T&D, Solar, Oil and Gas Pipeline, Commercial and Residential construction markets. Inside our 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a dedicated team of professionals provides effective product solutions while ECP’s dedicated dealers are installing products across the USA in their communities. For more information, please visit www.getecp.com.