Edelweiss Singapore extends tech strategy with Horizon

PARIS, FRANCE and SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Mar 14, 2017) – Horizon Software (Horizon), the leading global provider of electronic trading and investment management technology, today announced the extension of its long-term relationship with Edelweiss International Singapore (Pte) Limited (Edelweiss Singapore), a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India’s leading diversified financial services companies. Edelweiss will be using the latest version of Horizon’s award-winning trading technology as a strategic element of their trading.

Navin Amarnani, Senior Vice President at Edelweiss Singapore, commented: “Horizon provides our trading teams with immediate access to a comprehensive range of features and the ability to execute sophisticated strategies and workflows. Their unique ‘Trade your way’ philosophy gives us powerful customization functions which significantly reduce our time-to-market for designing a trading strategy. Importantly, we are able to keep our proprietary models confidential and that’s crucial for our business growth.”

Edelweiss Singapore has been a client since 2014 and has moved quickly to install the latest version of the Horizon Platform for Automated Trading (HPAT) in order to benefit from the enhanced core features for basket order management, integrated pre-trade risk measures and algo strategy testing framework. HPAT is an event-driven solution and is the market leader for high-frequency and low-latency algorithmic trading.

Clement Pelletier, APAC Sales Director at Horizon, said: “Our long-term relationship with Edelweiss Singapore has seen a very successful deployment of HPAT and we have enabled Edelweiss Singapore to develop and execute advanced proprietary strategies. Edelweiss Singapore has ambitious plans for growth in the APAC region. We are very proud to be a core part of their technology strategy for the future.”

HPAT, Horizon’s flexible high-frequency trading solution enables buy-side and sell-side institutions to develop and deploy proprietary algorithmic strategies within their EMS. The platform handles cross-asset and cross-product trading strategies on cash and derivatives markets.

About Horizon Software

Clients come to Horizon because of our Trade Your Way philosophy, which means the trader’s needs are our top priority. Uniquely, in a world where traders have always had to adapt their trading and risk management requirements to fit the technology available, Horizon does the opposite by building the solution around the user, providing the best mix of tools for systematic trading, market-making, speed, functionality, flexibility, openness and scalability. The result is a high-functionality trading system configured to the needs of each user, but without the costs and uncontrolled risk usually associated with bespoke development.

With reference sites ranging from global banks to boutique hedge funds, clients value the expertise of our people, the adaptability of our solutions and the fast delivery, which gets you up-and-running and trading your way very quickly. Horizon gives every client a clear trading advantage from the outset, with the best technology, functionality, support and cost base in a one-stop gateway to the world’s equity and derivatives markets.

Horizon Software has offices in Europe, Asia, providing algorithmic trading software to a wide range of financial institutions, including investment firms, proprietary trading houses and some of the world’s largest investment banks.

For additional information, visit: http://www.hsoftware.com

About Edelweiss

The Edelweiss Group is one of India’s leading diversified financial services company providing a broad range of financial products and services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, institutions and individuals in order to help client, create, grow and protect their wealth & assets. Edelweiss’s products and services span multiple asset classes and consumer segments across domestic and global geographies. Its businesses are broadly divided into Credit Business (Wholesale Credit comprises of Structured Collateralised Credit to Corporates, Wholesale Mortgage and Distressed Assets Credit. Retail Credit comprises of housing finance, loan against property, LAS, SME & Agri Finance, and Rural Finance), Investment & Advisory Business (Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Asset Management and Agri Services) and Insurance. Its consistent performance is evidenced by a PAT (excluding insurance) CAGR of 36% over the last four years. The group’s research driven approach and proven history of innovation has enabled it to foster strong relationships across all client segments. The group has sizeable presence in large retail segment through its businesses such as Life Insurance, Housing Finance, Mutual Fund and Retail Financial Markets. It serves its 10,000,000-strong client base through 6,437 employees based out of 238 offices (including nine international offices) in 120 cities. Together with strong network of Sub-Brokers and Authorized Persons, Edelweiss group has presence across all major cities in India.