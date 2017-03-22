Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces March 2017 Distribution and Release Date for Results of the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2016

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) - Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX VENTURE:ED.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.01333 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis, payable April 14, 2017 to unitholders of record as of March 31, 2017.

The REIT has adopted a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) whereby residents of Canada may elect to have all or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT automatically reinvested in additional units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP. Full details with respect to the DRIP can be found on the REIT’s website at www.edgefrontreit.com.

The REIT also announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 before the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange on Tuesday March 28, 2017.

About the REIT

Edgefront REIT is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 20 properties comprising approximately 1,180,000 square feet of rentable area.

The REIT has approximately 36,005,843 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are 5,962,565 Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of the REIT issued and outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.