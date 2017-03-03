Edgile Shares Advanced Security Analytics Expertise at InfoSecurity Connect 2017

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – Mar 3, 2017) – Edgile, the leading security and risk consulting firm and provider of industry-specific regulatory content libraries, today announced that it will present to leading financial services cyber security executives at InfoSecurity Connect 2017 on the role of advanced analytics to help financial institutions better predict, detect and control increasingly complex internal and external cyber threats. InfoSecurity Connect 2017 will take place March 6-8 at Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, CA.

InfoSecurity Connect is a forum where senior cyber security executives from some of the top U.S. banks, credit unions, insurance and financial services organizations come together for detailed discussions and valuable insights on how to improve their cybersecurity programs, and elevate their current information security initiatives and policies.

“As the security and threat landscape becomes more and more complex, CISOs need to think strategically about how to prepare their company to anticipate, quickly detect, and respond to threats before they impact their business and expose critical data,” said Don Elledge, CEO of Edgile. “Edgile’s comprehensive, strategic approach to IAM analytics enables organizations to more quickly and efficiently get ahead of the known and unknown threats that have the potential to disrupt today’s modern enterprise.”

Is your data safe? With the increasing number of external breaches and insider threats — such as physical loss of devices, insider misuse of credentials and crimeware by disgruntled employees — machine learning, behavioral analysis and risk-based access methods can reduce organizational-wide exposure as companies expand beyond traditional networks and devices. Examining behavior over time enables organizations to use predictive analysis to identify anomalies in user behavior (how, when, where they are accessing, storing and using critical data). Incorporating IAM analytics allows organizations to more closely monitor user behavior to identify unknown risks and remediate events in advance of a breach.

Predicting and Remediating Risk

According to Gartner, “Rapid advances in analytics and machine learning are quickly changing the security landscape. Security managers having problems detecting malicious events should invest in security analytics to enable better threat detection and higher security staff productivity.” Source: Gartner, The Fast-Evolving State of Security Analytics, 2016 (April 2016)

Edgile Speaking on: Improving Security Posture with Identity Analytics

Monday, March 6 at 4:10 p.m.

Identity analytics is the evolution of the current identity, governance and administration (IGA) market. It provides actionable insight into a company’s data and new ways to understand how it is being utilized. During the session, Larry Chinski, Edgile Director, Identity and Access Management, discusses how IAM analytics will enhance a corporation’s security posture by leveraging existing identity processes such as compliance management, lifecycle management and traditional security information and event management (SIEM) solutions. This session will define identity and security analytics, show the value an integrated identity framework, and the value realization an organization will receive with IAM analytics.

Identity, Access and Management (IAM)

Edgile’s integrated identity, risk, and governance approach enables leading companies, especially in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare, to more efficiently move to the new security model needed by today’s modern enterprise. This strategic approach allows top security and risk officers to quickly assess, and fully implement, solutions accelerating access to the right information, governance across systems inside and outside the perimeter, and compliance with industry-specific practices, regulations and laws.

The Strategic Imperative

Edgile has earned its reputation as an executive advisor to the top security and risk officers by aligning security with the business strategy, goals and demands of each organization. Starting with a forward-looking strategy, the firm’s unique approach drives major security efforts from conception to funding to successful completion. Edgile’s enhanced focus on this approach elevates security from a purely technology purchase activity to a strategic business enabler for the enterprise.

Hiring the best, most experienced people in the industry, Edgile is known for the high-caliber of its teams, well-structured strategic advice, highly specialized localized onsite implementation for multi-year, large complex projects, and long-term relationships with its clients and partners.

Experiencing increased demand for its cyber risk consulting services, Edgile was recently ranked as one the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in America for 2016.

About Edgile

Edgile is the trusted partner and advisor on cyber risk, providing strategy and implementation consulting services to the world’s leading organizations. Our mission is to secure the modern enterprise for the new age of digital, where trust is the most valuable asset, allowing today’s enterprise organizations to be more agile, business-driven and transparent with all partners in their ecosystems. Edgile’s services include security strategies; cybersecurity; governance, risk and compliance (GRC); and identity and access management (IAM).

To help clients stay on top of constantly changing regulatory requirements, Edgile maintains a database of industry-specific harmonized laws and regulations known as the Edgile Intelligent GRC Content Library, which integrates with existing client resources across the enterprise for insurance, banking, health and life sciences, retail and manufacturing, government and energy.

