Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Edmonton International Airport Partners With Paul Brandt’s #NotInMyCity Campaign to Support a Future Without Human Trafficking Edmonton International Airport Partners With Paul Brandt’s #NotInMyCity Campaign to Support a Future Without Human Trafficking CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces June 2019 DistributionEdmonton International Airport Partners With Paul Brandt’s #NotInMyCity Campaign to Support a Future Without Human TraffickingAlberta’s Liquor Industry Sets Record Straight on Ontario Beer ‘Facts’