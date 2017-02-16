Thursday, February 16, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Telecom News | eGain to exhibit at Call Centre World (CCW) 2017

eGain to exhibit at Call Centre World (CCW) 2017

SUNNYVALE, CA and NEWBURY, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – February 16, 2017) –
eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that the company will showcase its award-winning digital engagement suite for the Cisco contact centre infrastructure — eGain Solve™ for Cisco Unified CCE™ — at CCW 2017 in Berlin, scheduled for February 21st through 23rd, 2017.

Proven in world-class deployments, eGain Solve has enabled businesses to transform customer experience and contact centre operations, dramatically improving metrics such as NPS (Net Promoter Score), First-Contact Resolution, speed to competency, training time, and compliance.

eGain will exhibit the embedded edition of eGain Solve™ for Cisco Unified CCE™ at the Cisco stand. The solution can be deployed in a matter of hours by leveraging an ingenious hybrid cloud model that is highly secure, scalable, and compliant with PII, PCI, HIPAA, and Safe Harbor standards.

Capabilities that will be demonstrated include:

  • Digital customer experience, including mobile, text/audio/video chat, cobrowse, and social
  • Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for process guidance
  • Connected analytics
  • Proactive engagement with chat and contextual offers

More information

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com/.

eGain media contacts
Corporate
Meenakshi Sharma
Phone: 408-636-4505
Email: [email protected]

Europe
Jane Stewart
Phone: +44 (0)1635 800087 – Ext 5118
Email: [email protected]

Recommended
eGain to exhibit at Call Centre World (CCW) 2017
Scientific Metals Announces 2017 Work Programs Planned at the Iron Creek Cobalt Project