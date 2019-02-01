Eguana Announces Executive Management Changes

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce changes to its executive and senior management team to support the Company’s strategic growth plan and global roll out.

Daljit Ghotra has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer overseeing all aspects of Eguana’s technology strategy and development. In his prior role as Director of Engineering Mr. Ghotra executed the development plan completing the Evolve, Elevate, and Enduro product lines.

Brent Harris, one of the Founders of the Company, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Mr. Harris will continue to work on Eguana’s product and market vision, as well as overseeing all aspects of the customer experience, branding, and marketing.

Keith Johnston has been promoted to Director of Engineering. Mr. Johnston joined the Company in November 2015 and has contributed persistently to the success of the Company’s projects including leading the Elevate from conception to certification.

Greg Pollard will retire as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Eguana effective January 31, 2019. The Company has completed its search for Mr. Pollard’s replacement who will be announced in the coming weeks. Mr. Pollard will remain with Company to ensure a proper transition of duties and responsibilities has been completed.

The Board of Directors and the executive management team would like to take this opportunity to thank Greg for his valuable contributions as Interim CFO of the Company and the Company wishes him well in his retirement.

Eguana CEO Justin Holland commented, “Mr. Pollard has brought stability and guidance to the senior team over the last couple of years along with financial best practice and policy, setting the Company up to execute our global strategy. The appointments of Mr. Harris, Mr. Ghotra, and Mr. Johnston will strengthen our core team infrastructure as we continue expand our capabilities in development and service.”

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

Company Inquiries

Justin Holland

CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc.

+1.416.728.7635

Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

Forward Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instruments 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the value of our power controls to the energy storage market and statements concerning the use of proceeds and the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent audited Financial Statements which may be found on its website or at sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.