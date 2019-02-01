Eguana Enters into an Investor Relations Agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd.

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) of Toronto, Ontario. Hybrid is a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian companies across North American markets. Hybrid will provide investor relations and communication services to Eguana, subject to TSXV approval.

Hybrid has been retained for an initial term of six (6) months (the “Initial Period”) (the “Agreement”). Upon expiry of the Initial Period, the Agreement shall be automatically renewed on a monthly basis. Following the Initial Period, the Company shall give written notice to terminate the Agreement or hold the services in abeyance no less that fifteen (15) days prior to the end of a calendar month. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $14,000 plus reasonable out of pocket expenses.

Hybrid has also been granted 250,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at $0.19 per share. 125,000 of the 250,000 options vest immediately and the remaining 125,000 options vest on April 2, 2019, with an expiry of November 26, 2023. The grant of the options is subject to the terms of the Stock Option Plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company and Hybrid act at arm’s length and HYBRID has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to Hybrid is for services only.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Founded in 2011, we are a high impact sales & distribution company working on behalf of clients in the financial services industry. Our unique approach helps us effectively and efficiently build brands and launch products on behalf of our small, medium and large clients. With offices in both Toronto and Montreal, Hybrid offers comprehensive coverage of both the Canadian and U.S. markets.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

Company Inquiries

Justin Holland

CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc.

+1.416.728.7635

Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

Forward Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instruments 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the value of our power controls to the energy storage market and statements concerning the use of proceeds and the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent audited Financial Statements which may be found on its website or at sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.