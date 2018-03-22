Eguana Launches New Energy Storage Product Lines

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:EGT) (OTCQB:EGTYF) announced today the launch of two new product lines for the residential and small commercial energy storage markets. The products will be on display at the California Solar Expo in San Diego next week on March 27-28 along with key partners LG Chem and Pason systems supporting the launch. Additionally, the event includes product training seminars and Eguana’s CTO Brent Harris will participate in a panel discussion Tuesday afternoon at the parallel ESNA Solar+Storage Summit.

“The introduction of mandatory advanced TOU rates for new solar installations in San Diego Gas & Electric territory marks the perfect time to build on our leadership position in Hawaii,” said Mr. Harris. “These new rates are driving demand for storage solutions and we are especially pleased to be able to bring a pair of factory integrated UL9540 and Rule 21 certified energy storage systems to the market under the Eguana brand for the first time at this very moment.”

The Evolve residential and Elevate C&I product lines are equipped with deep, advanced integration between Eguana’s power controls and LG Chem’s lithium ion batteries. With energy management and dispatch controls from industry leading suppliers, product performance is optimized for demand charge reduction and solar self consumption under the new TOU rates and RYU programs, and the systems can also be aggregated to deliver advanced grid services.

Visit Eguana’s website to see the specs for the Evolve and Elevate product lines, or contact us for product details at sales@eguanatech.com or for information on visiting us at the show.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana Technologies (TSX-V:EGT) (OTCQB:EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has more than two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary power control systems deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of energy storage solutions for solar self-consumption, demand charge reduction, and grid services at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

Company Inquiries

Justin Holland

CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc.

+1.416.728.7635

Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

Forward Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instruments 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the value of our power controls to the energy storage market and statements concerning the use of proceeds and the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company’s current Annual Information Form which may be found on its website or at sedar.com The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.