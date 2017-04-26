Eight Dragons Announces the Appointment of Martin Schmieg as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Apr 26, 2017) – Eight Dragons Co. (OTC: EDRG) announced today the appointment of Martin Schmieg as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmieg will be responsible for the management and oversight of Eight Dragons’ financial analysis, planning and reporting.

“We are pleased to welcome Martin to Eight Dragons,” said Una Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Eight Dragons. “His experience and expertise in finance at the senior-most levels are critical to ensuring that we can deliver the highest standard in our financial operations and reporting for our portfolio companies and shareholders. We want to build a senior leadership team from the best talent in the industry and Martin serves as a clear example of the commitment.”

Mr. Schmieg is a seasoned executive with 35 years of financial and executive-level experience, with much of that time in CFO roles in the global biotech, med-tech and pharmaceutical industries. In 2006, he was CEO of Freedom-2, Inc., where he led the company in the development and market introduction of InfinitInk, which was a Time Magazine “Invention of the Year” in 2008.

“Eight Dragons has recognized that venture is a much more mature asset class today and is building something truly new,” said Mr. Schmieg. “We intend to expand significantly the participation in venture and bring a new level of transparency to venture investing. I look forward to working alongside this great team to deliver that.”

About Eight Dragons

Eight Dragons (OTC: EDRG) is a technology-investment firm that invests in and operates companies to support a full-stack development ecosystem for start-ups. Headquartered in Miami, FL and commencing operations in 2017, Eight Dragons seeks to help companies using innovation and vision to address the world’s biggest challenges and realize exponential opportunities. The firm trades on the OTC market under ticker symbol EDRG. For more information, please visit www.edrg.com, or follow us on Twitter at @edrgco.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.