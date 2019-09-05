Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Eldorado Gold Provides an Exploration Update on the Lower Triangle Deposit Eldorado Gold Provides an Exploration Update on the Lower Triangle Deposit CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAuxly Announces Receipt of Cannabis Research Licence to KGK ScienceWhite Gold Corp. Makes New High-Grade Gold Discovery 15km West of Vertigo; Ongoing Regional Exploration Program Identifies Multiple Additional High-Priority TargetsCompass Gold Corporation Intersects New High-Grade Gold Veins at Farabakoura Including 6.1 m @ 65.6 g/t Gold