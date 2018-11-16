Electrameccanica Engages Leading International Law Firm, K&L Gates, to Address Anonymous Seeking Alpha Author Allegations

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“Electrameccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today responded to an article written by an anonymous author and published via online blog Seeking Alpha (as dated November 14, 2018).

While Electrameccanica respects the online publications right to host a blog, as well as to publish content with anonymous bylines, the Company reaffirms its commitment to both transparency and accuracy of information, to a competent and reliable shareholder communication and outreach program, and to the adherence of the highest standards of corporate governance. Electrameccanica would caution investors that the allegations made by the anonymous author and published by the online blog contained numerous factual inaccuracies, and that the Company has concurrently engaged leading international law firm K&L Gates to address such inaccuracies.

Electrameccanica welcomes an open dialogue with any and all shareholders. Given the potential that the Company will seek legal action against those involved in publishing false claims, Electrameccanica will not be providing additional commentary on the matter until it has reached resolution.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electrameccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electrameccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electrameccanica family is delivering next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses. For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com .

Safe Harbor Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



Media Contact:

Sean Mahoney

(310) 867-0670

sean@ElectraMeccanica.com