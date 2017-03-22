Electrical Distribution Equipment from Newton Falls Paper Mill to be Auctioned on Aucto.com
NEWTON FALLS, NY–(Marketwired – March 21, 2017) – Global Machine Brokers (GMB), an industrial machinery sales firm, will be hosting a one-day online-only auction on March 28, 2017, to liquidate the electrical substation equipment from the former Newton Falls Paper Mill in New York.
While the mill site is undergoing redevelopment, the site owners have ordered the liquidation of the remaining assets in the facility. The auction offering includes substation transformers, power distribution switchgear, MCCs, motor control drives and associated equipment.
In order to bid in the online-auction, interested buyers must register on www.Aucto.com.
Featured lots include:
- Allen Bradley 1336 Variable Torque Control Drives (multiple available)
- Allen Bradley Centerline Motor Control Centers (multiple available)
- General Electric 22,400 KVA Sub Station Transformer
- General Electric 13.8KV 1500KVA Transformer (multiple available)
- Genie Superlift SL-10 1000LBS Max Capacity
Click here for a video auction preview.
Inspection is by appointment only. To arrange a viewing, please contact Bill Nolan, by phone, at 315-276-5129. Visitors without an appointment will not be accommodated.
ABOUT THE AUCTION
- Where: Online-only https://www.aucto.com/
- Viewing Dates: Viewing is strictly by appointment.
- Lots end: 9:00 AM EDT, Tuesday Mar. 28, 2017
ABOUT AUCTO
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/21/11G133719/Images/img_3228-96997d1f4f37a45b9d34504ddfa7ef06.JPG
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/21/11G133719/Images/image2-4518aebfd32b8e168f988b4d05e16b1a.jpg
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/21/11G133719/Images/img_3213-9b93c9f97673804fbeea6f90574396dd.JPG
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/21/11G133719/Images/img_3129_(1)-743d373c18e3893ea64e19a9bc53b03f.JPG
Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwvPx4453-Y
FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT
Auction Contact:
Bill Nolan
Global Machine Brokers
(315)-276-5129
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT AUCTO PLATFORM, PLEASE CONTACT:
AUCTO INC.
Aaron Lee
[email protected]
1-844-326-7305
www.aucto.com