Electronic Informed Consent: 2017 Industry Survey Results from Clinical Sites, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 21, 2017) – It’s an exciting time for the life sciences industry, with technology driving greater levels of efficiency, effectiveness and patient engagement and satisfaction in clinical trials.

Electronic informed consent (eConsent) is quickly gaining a reputation for being the next big technological innovation in clinical trials. With both regulators and industry groups advocating the impressive benefits of eConsent, it is no surprise that 66% of top 50 pharma companies are engaged or planning an eConsent initiative in the near future, with all 10 of the top 10 already having an eConsent strategy in place.

In order to benchmark current eConsent use, gauge experiences and expectations, better understand adoption hurdles and challenges, and anticipate how eConsent use will grow in the future, CRF Health conducted the first-ever State of eConsent Industry Survey. Following that survey, CRF Health released its site edition of the survey, gathering site staff opinions on the impacts of paper-based informed consent and eConsent.

During this webinar, Sandra “Sam” Sather from CRF Health and special guest, Giga Smith, from Coastal Carolina Health Care (CCHC), reveal the results of CRF Health’s “Electronic Informed Consent: 2017 Industry Survey Results – Site Edition.” This site-specific survey gathered feedback from 105 respondents in roles including study coordinator, clinical research associate (CRA), investigator, and researcher. Topics covered include:

Participant compliance

Time to complete the consent form

Participants’ most frequently asked questions

Negative impact of paper consent forms

Reasons for refusing consent

Reasons for dropping out of a consent

Impact of eConsent on drop outs

eConsent usefulness

Effects of eConsent on participant recruitment

Current eConsent use

Perceived impact of eConsent

Plus, Giga Smith provides insights into the responsibilities of a site and how adding eConsent technology brings challenges and benefits. Giga’s experience with a variety of consent formats provides a real-world view into how to successfully implement strategies to adopt eConsent with minimal issues. A checklist of items to consider gathering from sponsors and vendors will also be discussed.

The input from a site perspective can prevent some major issues when implementing a new technology. Whether your organization is just starting to consider eConsent or looking to expand adoption, these survey findings will provide valuable insight and context into the perspectives of site staff.

Join the live discussion on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK). For more information visit: Electronic Informed Consent: 2017 Industry Survey Results from Clinical Sites

