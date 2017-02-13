Electrovaya Reports Financial Results for Q1 2017

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – February 13, 2017) – Electrovaya (TSX: EFL) (OTCQX: EFLVF) today reports its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2016. All numbers are in US dollars.

Financial Highlights:

This reporting quarter Q1, FY 2017 (Q4, CY2016), was part of the transition period as we and our OEM partners develop new products and markets based on our lithium ion batteries.

Q1 2017 revenue is $1.1 million (Cdn $1.4m) for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to Q1 2016 revenue of $8.2 million (Cdn $10.8m).

The net loss for Q1 2017 is $2.4 million (Cdn $3.2m) compared to the net profit for Q1 2016 of $3.3 million (Cdn $4.3m).

Cash and restricted cash totaled $5.4 million (Cdn $7.1m) as at December 31, 2016 compared to $3.3 million (Cdn $4.3m) at December 31, 2015.

Inventory is $17.9 million (Cdn $23.5m) as at December 31, 2016 as compared to $9.8 million (Cdn $12.9m) for December 31, 2015.

Business Highlights:

The business focus is on industrial applications where the Lithium Ion Battery is extensively used and requires high performance. Some of these industrial sectors where we are focusing have been announced earlier and they are:

Battery Assemblers: Miscellaneous sales of Cells and Modules : certain battery assemblers use our products and those relationships continue.

: certain battery assemblers use our products and those relationships continue. Materials Handling Sector sales to OEM: Electrovaya work on a Multiyear Master Service Agreement (MSA) with a NYSE Fortune 1000 OEM continues. A second major OEM in the materials handling sector has now started trials with the Electrovaya battery

Electrovaya work on a Multiyear Master Service Agreement (MSA) with a NYSE Fortune 1000 OEM continues. A second major OEM in the materials handling sector has now started trials with the Electrovaya battery Materials Handling Sector sales directly to the end user: Electrovaya announced on 14 th November 2016 battery products for the fork lift materials handling market which can be delivered directly to the fork-lift user and is a drop-in replacement for the user’s lead acid battery. Trials are now underway with multiple users in this sector.

Electrovaya announced on 14 November 2016 battery products for the fork lift materials handling market which can be delivered directly to the fork-lift user and is a drop-in replacement for the user’s lead acid battery. Trials are now underway with multiple users in this sector. Electric bus sector: A number of analysts have identified the electric bus sector as an important application for lithium ion batteries. Electric buses work multiple shifts and are usually diesel powered. Cities are planning to move away from having polluting diesel fleets and replace them with full electric buses. Growth in this business is in Asia and Europe. Electrovaya is working in this sector with an OEM battery assembler and that development work is continuing.

A number of analysts have identified the electric bus sector as an important application for lithium ion batteries. Electric buses work multiple shifts and are usually diesel powered. Cities are planning to move away from having polluting diesel fleets and replace them with full electric buses. Growth in this business is in Asia and Europe. Electrovaya is working in this sector with an OEM battery assembler and that development work is continuing. Residential Energy Storage Sector: Certain jurisdictions are showing interest in this niche sector. Electrovaya has clients and module based products in this sector.

Certain jurisdictions are showing interest in this niche sector. Electrovaya has clients and module based products in this sector. Electric-Mobility and Electric Del ivery Truck sector: Electric delivery trucks are an attractive sector for full electric vehicles. Electric delivery trucks work 8-12 hours a day and usually operate in the inner core of cities with frequent stops. There are strong incentives to move from petrol and diesel powered vehicles to full electric. Electrovaya believes this is an important industrial sector and as earlier announced, Electrovaya is working with an OEM in this sector. Development work on this project is continuing. Electrovaya has started working with other companies in this electro-mobility sector and as announced earlier, is working with another Fortune 1000 NYSE company where Electrovaya is designing the complete battery system for integration into the OEM’s off-road electric vehicle.

Electric delivery trucks are an attractive sector for full electric vehicles. Electric delivery trucks work 8-12 hours a day and usually operate in the inner core of cities with frequent stops. There are strong incentives to move from petrol and diesel powered vehicles to full electric. Electrovaya believes this is an important industrial sector and as earlier announced, Electrovaya is working with an OEM in this sector. Development work on this project is continuing. Electrovaya has started working with other companies in this electro-mobility sector and as announced earlier, is working with another Fortune 1000 NYSE company where Electrovaya is designing the complete battery system for integration into the OEM’s off-road electric vehicle. Utility and Grid connected systems: The system for ConEdison will have cells with the Separion™, ceramic embedded separator to give longer cycle-life and higher safety to the system.

Other Business Developments:

Other Business developments in Q1, FY2017 are:

Personnel: Murray Pickrem joins us as Director of Sales, USA. Murray has extensive experience in sales in the Materials handling sector. Additionally we are adding more senior staff with experience in Engineering, Project Management and NPI (New Product Introduction) and also augmenting our sales team in Germany and North America

Murray Pickrem joins us as Director of Sales, USA. Murray has extensive experience in sales in the Materials handling sector. Additionally we are adding more senior staff with experience in Engineering, Project Management and NPI (New Product Introduction) and also augmenting our sales team in Germany and North America Trade Shows, Expositions and Financial Conferences: Electrovaya presented its technology in key trade shows including Euro Bus Expo in UK and Cargo Logistics in Vancouver, BC (February 2017). In the Financial sector, Electrovaya spoke at the Barclays Energy Revolution Conference in December 2016, Exane BNP Paribas’ Disruptive Technology in December 2016, and also attended the Roth New Industrial conference in NYC in December 2016. Electrovaya presented at the German Batterie Forum in Berlin and at the Canadian Power Finance conference in Toronto, both in January 2017

Technology Developments:

Electrovaya’s research group continue to develop technology in a number of areas:

Cell Energy Density: A continuous development program is underway to increase the energy density of its cells and in August, 2016 a 44Ah cell was announced which increased the energy density of the 40Ah cell announced earlier in November 2015. A road map for continual increase in energy density is an important research objective for Electrovaya and the next generation cell with higher energy density is expected to be launched in CY2018

A continuous development program is underway to increase the energy density of its cells and in August, 2016 a 44Ah cell was announced which increased the energy density of the 40Ah cell announced earlier in November 2015. A road map for continual increase in energy density is an important research objective for Electrovaya and the next generation cell with higher energy density is expected to be launched in CY2018 Safety : Safety is becoming an important challenge in lithium ion batteries and a key differentiating factor with customers. Next generation lithium ion cells with higher energy density has greater propensity for safety incidents. Electrovaya’s ceramic separator, Separion™ , is an important technology for enhancing safety.

: Safety is becoming an important challenge in lithium ion batteries and a key differentiating factor with customers. Next generation lithium ion cells with higher energy density has greater propensity for safety incidents. Electrovaya’s ceramic separator, Separion™ , is an important technology for enhancing safety. Systems Design and NPI (New Product Introduction): large efforts continue in this area as the demand for complete systems in different applications needs different engineering system design and optimised performance parameters.

Commenting on the results Electrovaya EVP and CFO, Richard Halka stated, “In Q1 FY2017 we have not seen the impact on revenue from our 2016 initiatives. As indicated under the business highlights significant progress is being made, however, the anticipated volume production has not yet occurred as OEMs continue to refine their end market products. This has delayed the orders but we are still confident in achieving growth in 2017.”

“Q1 FY2017 is part of the transition period for Electrovaya and we expect to be able to build on relationships, new products and new industrial market sectors in CY 2017,” said Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Chair and CEO Electrovaya.

In FY2016 our long term Board member, Dr. Bernard Fleet Ph.D., D.Sc, FRSC, passed away. We are very pleased that Professor Carolyn Hansson CM, FRSC, FCAE has joined the Board of Directors of the company.

The Company’s complete Q1 2017 Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2016 are available at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.electrovaya.com.

