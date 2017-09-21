Electrovaya to Present at The Berenberg Future Energy Conference on October 2, 2017 in Zurich

Toronto, ON, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrovaya Inc. (“Electrovaya” or the “Company”) (TSX: EFL)(OTCQX:EFLVF) a leading developer and manufacturer of Lithium Ion batteries announced that it will be presenting to the financial community at the Berenberg Future Energy Conference on Monday, October 2, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. A copy of the Company’s presentation will be accessible on the Electrovaya website, www.electrovaya.com.

Please see www.electrovaya.com for investor presentation and detailed product profiles.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQX:EFLVF), designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium-ion Ceramic Batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya, through its fully owned subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, also produces cells, electrodes and SEPARION™ ceramic separators and has manufacturing capacity of about 500MWh/annum. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada and Germany with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya and Litarion is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com, www.litarion.com and www.separion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company’s markets, objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “likely”, “possible”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “objective” and “continue” (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company’s most recent annual and interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis under “Risk and Uncertainties” as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Ian Lyons, CFA VP Investor Relations Electrovaya Inc. ilyons@electrovaya.com Peter Koven Bay Street Communications 1.647.496.7857 peterkoven@baystreetcommunications.com