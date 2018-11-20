Element Announces Conversion Rights for Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Fleet Management Corp. (“Element” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: EFN, EFN.PR.A) announced today that, pursuant to the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A of the Corporation (the “Series A shares”), as provided in the Corporation’s restated articles of incorporation dated October 4, 2016, the holders of Series A shares have the right, at their option, on December 31, 2018 (the “Conversion Date”) to convert all, or any part, of the then outstanding Series A shares into Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series B of the Corporation (the “Series B shares”) on the basis of one Series B share for each Series A share converted (the “Conversion Privilege”).

The dividend rate applicable to the Series A shares for the period from and including December 31, 2018 up to, but excluding, December 31, 2023, and the dividend rate applicable to the Series B shares for the period from and including December 31, 2018 up to, but excluding, March 31, 2019, will be determined by the Corporation and announced by way of a news release on December 3, 2018.

Beneficial owners of Series A shares who wish to exercise their Conversion Privilege should communicate with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such Conversion Privilege during the notice period, which will run from December 3, 2018 until December 17, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. (EST).

The foregoing Conversion Privilege is subject to the following: (i) holders of Series A shares shall not be entitled to convert their Series A shares into Series B shares on the Conversion Date if the Corporation determines that there would remain outstanding on the Conversion Date less than 500,000 Series B shares, after taking into account all Series A shares tendered for conversion into Series B shares, and (ii) alternatively, if the Corporation determines that there would remain outstanding on the Conversion Date less than 500,000 Series A shares after taking into account all Series A shares tendered for conversion into Series B shares, then all, but not part, of the remaining Series A shares shall automatically be converted into Series B shares on the basis of one Series B share for each Series A share on the Conversion Date. In either case, the Corporation will give written notice to that effect to the sole registered holder of the Series A shares at least seven days prior to the Conversion Date.

