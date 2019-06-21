Home | Business News | Financial News | Element Announces Results of Conversion Rights of Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C Element Announces Results of Conversion Rights of Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAckroo secures $4 million debt facility from BDC Capital & confirms closing date of the acquisition of IQ724 from Mobi724Liquid Media and A+E Networks bring Ancient Aliens: The Game to AlienCon®Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Holdings in InPlay Oil Corp.