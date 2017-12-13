Element Comments on Market Volatility

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 13, 2017) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”) is aware of media reports speculating as to potential transactions involving the Company. Element’s policy is not to comment on market rumour or speculation.

In response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the Company confirms it has received various suggestions from several shareholders regarding the Company’s business, and is assessing these suggestions and other value creating initiatives available to the Company. While Element has engaged in discussions with third parties on various strategic and operational matters, the Company cautions that there can be no assurance that such discussions will result in any actions. Element confirms there is no material, undisclosed information regarding the Company.

