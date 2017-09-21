Element Fleet Announces Appointment of Brian Tobin as Chairman

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 21, 2017) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the global leader in fleet management services, today announced that The Hon. Brian Tobin, P.C., O.C., has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Element’s outgoing Chairman, Richard Venn, will remain a member of the Board and has stepped down from his previous role to accommodate his responsibilities with building Further Global Capital Management where he is a Founding Partner.

Messrs. Tobin and Venn have been Directors of Element and its predecessor company since 2015 and 2014, respectively and are expected to continue their significant contributions to the development of the business.

“It has been a privilege to serve the shareholders of Element as Chairman and I welcome the opportunity to continue this service alongside my colleagues as we continue to build and expand the business,” said Richard Venn. “I am further pleased that Brian Tobin has accepted this important responsibility and have every confidence that the Company will benefit from his experienced leadership.”

“On behalf of the board and management team, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to Richard for his devoted past service while looking forward to his continued guidance and insight as a member of our Board,” said Mr. Tobin. “I am eager to continue working with my fellow Directors and the entire management team as the business continues to execute on its growth strategy and extend its leadership position in the fleet management industry,” he added.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN) is the world’s leading fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Element’s suite of fleet management services spans the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit http://www.elementfleet.com.

