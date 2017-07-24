Element Fleet Announces Intention to Segment Financial Reporting of Core and Non-Core Assets, Optimize Capital Structure and Enhance Governance

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 24, 2017) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element Fleet” or the “Company”), North America’s largest publicly traded fleet management company, today announced its intention to segment its financial reporting of core and non-core assets, optimize its capital structure and enhance governance. Element Fleet also announced the timing of the release of its Q2 2017 financial statements and related management discussion and analysis.

“This is another step in our ongoing progress as we execute our strategic plan to focus on our Core Fleet business, which uses our advanced fleet management platform to make our over 2,800 customer fleets safer, smarter and more productive,” said Bradley Nullmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Element Fleet. “Since the separation of ECN Capital Corp. (“ECN”) on October 3, 2016, our leadership team and Board, with the assistance of professional advisors, have been engaged in evolving our strategic plan, targeting financial disclosure, corporate governance practices and capital costs, structure and allocation.”

“We continue to critically evaluate all aspects of the business, including opportunities to optimize our capital structure and address certain non-core assets that remained with us following the separation of ECN. We are also making a number of changes to the way we report, as well as announcing enhancements to our governance. Our objective is to create long term sustainable value for our shareholders as we grow our world class fleet management company. We believe the changes we are making will result in a more focused business that is easier for investors to understand, and ultimately, one that is more valuable.”

Core Fleet and Non-Core Segmentation and Optimizing Capital Structure

Element Fleet is firmly committed to expanding its position as the leading business-services provider focused on fleet management services. Core Fleet operations currently consist of approximately 92% of Element Fleet’s assets and include our global vehicle fleet management services in more than 50 countries around the world through the Element-Arval Global Alliance. The remaining assets are non-core.

The Company continues to execute on growing the Core Fleet business, with an emphasis on technology services and connected vehicles. For example, Element Fleet recently announced that its customers can now integrate data provided by General Motors’ OnStar system directly into Element Fleet’s Xcelerate platform.

Starting with the Q2 2017 financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, Element Fleet will provide granularity on its business, including segmenting certain assets that the Company has determined to be non-core. Element Fleet believes the additional detail and segmentation between Core Fleet and non-core assets will help investors and analysts to more fully understand and better value its business.

Non-core assets represent approximately 8% of Element Fleet assets and include a 49.99% interest in 19th Capital Group LLC and a 32.5% interest in ECAF I Holdings Ltd. that remained with Element Fleet as part of the separation transaction when Element Financial Corp. was reorganized into Element Fleet and ECN Capital on October 3, 2016.

The Company will review and engage in opportunities to optimize the value of its non-core assets and expects to opportunistically use the proceeds from any monetization of such assets in a manner that will best create value for shareholders, including retiring debt and/or share buybacks.

Element Fleet has achieved one of the lowest costs of financing in the fleet industry with the issuance in May 2017 of US$1.2 billion rated term notes through Chesapeake Funding II LLC. The offering marked the largest Asset Backed Security issuance to date in the fleet lease sector. By further refining Element Fleet’s business model to focus exclusively on Core Fleet operations, the Company expects to further lower its overall funding spreads and increase balance sheet efficiency.

Governance Updates

The Board intends to appoint at least two additional independent directors before the end of 2017 and has engaged DHR International, Inc. to assist with the search. The Board’s objective is to recruit candidates whose qualifications are suited to support the Company’s goal of building its technology-based fleet business, and who bring a variety of views and experiences to the Board that would position them well to best represent shareholder interests. The Board is committed to best practices and will continue to review opportunities to enhance the Company’s governance.

Q2 17 Disclosure Timing and Access

A series of presentation slides will be referenced by management during the conference call. These slides will be available on the Company’s website in advance of the conference call and may be accessed at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations/presentations.

