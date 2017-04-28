Element Fleet Management Schedules Q1 2017 Conference Call

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the world’s largest publicly traded fleet management company and a leading fleet-focused business services provider, today announced that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 before the open of markets on May 10, 2017.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with analysts, commencing at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on May 10, 2017. The conference call may be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

North America Toll-Free: 1-800-806-5484 passcode 1186771#

Local: 416-340-2217 passcode 1186771#

International dial-in numbers: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008065484

A series of presentation slides will be referenced by management during the conference call. These slides will be available on the Company’s website in advance of the conference call and may be accessed at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations/presentations.

The call will be recorded and may be accessed until June 10, 2017 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering the pass code 6676518#.