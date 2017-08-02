Element Fleet Sets New Time for Q2 2017 Conference Call

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 2, 2017) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”) today announced a 30-minute delay to the start of its previously scheduled August 10, 2017 investor conference call, in order to avoid scheduling conflicts with other reporting issuers.

The conference call is now scheduled to commence at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on August 10, 2017. On the same day, prior to the call, Element intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017 and to issue a news release summarizing the financial results.

There is no change for the conference call access. Please dial the following numbers:

North America Toll-Free: 1-800-806-5484

Local: 416-340-2217

International dial-in numbers: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008065484

Passcode 1351565#

A series of presentation slides will be referenced by management during the conference call. These slides will be available on the Company’s website in advance of the conference call and may be accessed at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations/presentations.

The call will be recorded and may be accessed until September 30, 2017 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or

905-694-9451 and entering the pass code 1773671#.

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element Fleet. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the Company’s business. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Element Fleet. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. These and other risks and uncertainties, as well as other information related to the Company, are discussed in the Company’s various public filings available on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.