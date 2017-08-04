Element Lifestyle Retirement Announces Further Extension to Agreement to Purchase Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc. (“Element” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ELM) announces that, further to its press release dated April 28, 2017 which announced the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire a 1.96 acre property located at Bayview Place, Victoria, British Columbia (the “Lands”) with a vision to develop the Lands into an intergenerational aging-in-place community, subject to the completion of certain conditions, the Company and the vendor have agreed to further extend the due diligence period to August 10, 2017 in the fair and balanced interests of both parties. A deposit of $250,000 that was originally due on or before July 24, 2017 is due on or before August 10, 2017. The Company will provide further updates when available.

The Company also announces that it has obtained the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing date of its $6 million non-brokered convertible debenture private placement (the “Private Placement”) to September 1, 2017. Please see the Company’s press release dated June 19, 2017 for further information on the Private Placement. The Private Placement remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, but not limited to, acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Don Ho, President, commented, “We are committed to completing the acquisition of the Lands and working assiduously to complete necessary due diligence work with the intention of commencing development as promptly as possible. Element believes in the value that a mixed use, vibrant and growing community brings to Element’s intergenerational, aging-in-place model. The Company is excited to participate in the realization of the vision behind a master-planned community and sees its strategic growth in the development arena focused on similarly central, amenity-rich communities.”

About Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc.

Element was established in June 2013 in Vancouver, British Columbia and is in the business of providing specialized development expertise and flexible, innovative management services for intergenerational retirement communities. Since Element’s inception, the Company’s revenue model has been based on the development and management of third party assets in the “retirement community” space. The Company has now moved into the acquisition arena with the purpose of building a high-quality asset portfolio that is directly owned including real estate, purchasing potential existing operations and ultimately, operating the properties that the Company develops. The organization aspires to be one of the most respected aging-in-place retirement living specialists in North America, emphasizing the intergenerational “Continuum‐of‐Lifestyles” model, which encompasses a smooth, seamless transition for seniors from independence to assisted living to complex care, in an environment that integrates accommodation and activities for all ages, all in the same residential community. The management team of Element has several decades of experience developing and operating retirement communities.

michaeldiao@elementliving.com

For further information, please visit www.elementliving.com or contact Investor Relations at (604) 676-1418.

