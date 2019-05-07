Home | Business News | Financial News | Element Reports First Quarter Results, Further Progress on Transformation, Strengthening of its Balance Sheet, and Increase to 2020 Guidance Element Reports First Quarter Results, Further Progress on Transformation, Strengthening of its Balance Sheet, and Increase to 2020 Guidance CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedDream Industrial REIT Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results, Continued Growth and Strong Acquisition PipelinePetrocapita Announces Cease Trade OrderWest High Yield Announces Private Placement