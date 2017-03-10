Elevate Your Stay at the Newly Renovated Executive Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Cairo

CAIRO, EGYPT–(Marketwired – Mar 10, 2017) – Luxury is a defining characteristic of the JW Marriott Hotel Cairo, whether guests are sitting down to a meal at one of the resort’s 12 restaurants or relaxing in one of the 440 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites. Now guests have one more way to immerse themselves in the luxury that’s made the hotel famous, not just in Cairo’s Heliopolis district, but beyond — the stunningly renovated Executive Lounge.

Located on the seventh floor, the lounge puts a contemporary spin on opulence with a palette that includes dark wood, natural light and a grey-and-white color scheme.

Beyond its aesthetic, however, the lounge functions as a sanctuary for guests who seek private spaces in which to work, relax and socialize. Visitors can stay connected, catch up on emails or meet deadlines with ease, thanks to the private meeting room that accommodates up to six persons. They can linger in the library with its collection of newspapers and books, or they can chat at any of the lounge’s flexibly designed, indoor and outdoor seating.

The lounge also accommodates families with a special area designated specifically for the comfort of parents traveling with children, with entertainment options including children’s movies.

To complement its thoughtful design and appointments, the updated lounge offers a variety of culinary presentations. Guests can start their day with a complimentary breakfast in the lounge, for example, unwind with cocktails and drinks during happy hour or sit down to a light evening meal.

Additional amenities include express check-in and check-out service for guests’ convenience.

As the latest enhancement to Egypt’s most prominent 5-star resort in Cairo, the Executive Lounge promises to add a new dimension to the hotel experience. Discover the luxury of exclusivity when you reserve an eligible guest room or suite!

About the JW Marriott Hotel Cairo

With its 5-star amenities and impeccable luxury, the JW Marriott Hotel Cairo captures the essence of this 7,000-year-old destination. Guests will enjoy the hotel’s 440 guest rooms and suites, each of which offers spacious layouts, private balconies, free Wi-Fi and marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. The resort also offers a wealth of amenities to ensure the perfect Cairo holiday, ranging from its award-winning Mirage City Golf Club, to its 27,000-sq.-ft. Mandara Spa, to its spectacular water park known as “The Beach”. Visitors can also enjoy additional indoor and outdoor pools, as well as the Health Center’s fitness center, sauna and steam room before tempting their palates at one of the hotel’s 12 restaurants and bars. The hotel offers a variety of packages to leisure travelers as they plan their getaway to Egypt. Corporate guests, meanwhile, will appreciate the Heliopolis hotel’s 85,487 sq. ft. of event space, plus its state-of-the-art technology and full-service business center, which make it one of the finest luxury resorts in Cairo.