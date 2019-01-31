Elite HTS Launches New Website & New Industry Standard

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Elite Home Theater Seating (Elite HTS) has yet again set the standard for custom home theater furniture with the launch of their new website EliteHTS.com and the announcement of their new Diamond Elite Certification for home theater furniture design. The brand, popular with the Hollywood elite and cinephiles worldwide, spent more than a year designing their new user experience and adding functionality to their popular custom chair builder.

“The new Elite HTS experience is one that we believe is a major step forward for home theater and cinema fans,” says Bobby Bala, CEO and founder of Elite. “We have taken great care to build a site that our industry partners can use on a daily basis to help their own businesses grow, as well as offering consumers a higher level of value than ever before.”

“But it goes beyond just how the site works,” adds Bala. “With the launch of our new site, we’re also excited to announce a new industry certification for home theater furniture design – the Diamond Elite Standard .”

The Diamond Elite Standard ensures that Elite’s discerning customers can be confident in the design and workmanship that goes into every custom home theater chair order. The standard defines ten key design and construction specifications that every chair must meet in order to be certified and receive the Diamond Elite seal. They include:

Hand-crafted design – Every custom chair is made by hand and to bespoke customer specifications. All-wood construction – All wooden components must be made of solid wood without ‘thin’ composite materials. Single-piece base construction – Chair bases are made of a single piece of hollowed out wood to ensure stability and longevity. Fitted joinery – Fitted joints, glue and wood screws are used to provide superior chair strength over nails or staples. Reinforced arms – Improved reinforcements in each chair arm to eliminate typical squeaks and wobble. Material durability – All seating materials must meet or exceed international durability testing. German-engineered mechanisms & motors – Reclining mechanisms and motors must meet or exceed strict German machinery designs and standards. Maximum 4″ recline clearance – Chairs must not exceed 4″ distance in headrest positioning when reclining. Chiropractor-approved – To eliminate muscle strain, all designs must be ergonomically approved. Superior warranty program – A full 10-year machinery warranty and 5-year foam and upholstery warranty.

“As one of the world’s premier luxury cinema chair manufacturers, this new standard offers consumers and designers alike a new benchmark for what quality and luxury truly mean,” notes Bala. “We also encourage theater seating companies worldwide to adopt the Diamond Elite Certification for their own product development.”

Industry partners and consumer clients are encouraged to visit EliteHTS.com to experience for themselves what luxury home theater seating is all about.

About Elite HTS

Elite HTS was founded with the mandate to bring a higher level of luxury and quality to the home theater seating market. Today, Elite HTS’ chairs have been featured in some of the finest high-end VIP and personal home cinemas in the world including the Venetian Hotel in Macau, Harrods in London, and the Technicolor Film Services screening rooms in Burbank, California. Elite HTS’ philosophy is centered on the 4Cs: Comfort, Craftsmanship, Customization, and Customer Service. To learn more about Elite’s Diamond-Certification as well as their customization options, visit www.EliteHTS.com.

Media Inquiries:

Cynthia Nerland

Director of Sales

Tel: (604) 575-8310

Email: cynthia@elitehts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff1d227-a588-436a-ae3c-1eb01a7270ac