Elsevier Expands Coverage of Contemporary Forest Management Planning Issues in New Book

CAMBRIDGE, MA–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) – Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Forest Management and Planning, Second Edition by Pete Bettinger, Kevin Boston, Jacek P. Siry and Donald L. Grebner. The book addresses contemporary forest management planning issues, providing a concise, focused resource for forest management students, researchers and new professionals. Elsevier also announced the publication of three additional plant science books.

The new edition of Forest Management and Planning contains chapters that concentrate on quantitative subjects, such as economics and linear programming, as well as qualitative chapters that provide discussions of important aspects of natural resource management, such as sustainability. Incorporating the latest research and forest certification standards, the book includes a case study of a closed canopy, uneven-aged forest, new forest plans from South America and Oceania, and a new chapter on scenario planning and climate change adaptation. It presents updated, real-life examples that are illustrated both mathematically and graphically.

Learn more about forest and natural resource sustainability in this sample chapter.

Dr. Bettinger is a professor of forestry at the University of Georgia’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. He teaches forest planning, forest measurements, and aerial photogrammetry, and conducts research in applied forest management with particular emphasis on harvest scheduling, precision forestry, and geospatial technologies. Dr. Bettinger has worked with the forest industry in the southern and western United States, and maintains this connection to forestry professionals through his leadership in the Southern Forestry and Natural Resource Management GIS Conference. He is a co-author of two other books published by Elsevier’s Academic Press, Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.

Dr. Boston an associate professor at Oregon State University. He has held academic and professional positions in both New Zealand and United States. Dr. Boston is a registered professional forester in California and licensed logging engineer in Oregon. His research areas are in forest planning, forest transportation, and forest policy.

Dr. Siry is a professor of forest economics at the University of Georgia’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, He teaches forest economics, economics of renewable resources, and international forest business, and conducts research in applied forest economics with emphasis on timber markets, investments and finance, and forest management. Dr. Siry is also co-author of Elsevier’s Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.

Dr. Grebner is a professor in the Department of Forestry, Mississippi State University. His areas of research specialization include forest management and economics, bioenergy, carbon sequestration, and forest protection. Dr. Grebner teaches undergraduate and graduate courses, both traditional and distance, in forest resource management, advanced forest management, and international forest resources and trade. Prior to joining Mississippi State, he worked as an extension forester with the U.S. Peace Corps in Costa Rica and was a research analyst for Winrock International. Dr. Grebner co-authored Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.

The four new forestry and plant science titles are:

In order to meet content needs in the botanical sciences, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of botanical scientists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

Note for Editors

Only credentialed media can request eBook review copies by email, [email protected]

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray’s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/3/11G137782/Images/Forest_Management_and_Planning_2e_cover-2a71139377fca6398e637bdbe1e3a7f0.jpg