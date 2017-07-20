Elsevier Introduces Major Reference Work on Sustainable Technologies

CAMBRIDGE, MA–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) – Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced a new major reference work, the Encyclopedia of Sustainable Technologies, by Dr. Martin Abraham. It is the first multi-volume reference to employ both Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) and Triple Bottom Line (TBL) approaches in assessing the wide range of technologies available and their worldwide impact. Both approaches are long established and widely recognized, playing a key role in the organizing principles of this valuable work.

Sustainable technology includes the scientific understanding, development and application of a wide range of technologies and processes and their environmental implications. Encyclopedia of Sustainable Technologies looks at systems and lifecycle analyses of energy systems, environmental management, agriculture, manufacturing and digital technologies. It also describes the development of clean processes through green chemistry and engineering techniques. This new reference work is an invaluable resource for students and researchers in the fields of sustainable technologies, energy, engineering, material sciences and related disciplines, as well as policy analysts and management specialists who need a basic primer in sustainable technologies.

Learn more about this addition to Elsevier’s Earth & Environmental Science books in this SciTech Connect article.

Dr. Abraham is Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs at Youngstown State University (YSU) in Ohio. He joined YSU in 2007, as Professor of Chemical Engineering and Founding Dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. His research has focused primarily on green engineering and sustainability, with an emphasis on issues of sustainable energy. Dr, Abraham has authored or edited nine books, participated in three patent applications, and given more than 100 technical presentations. He is a Fellow of the American Chemical Society and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and a registered Professional Engineer.

In order to meet content needs in earth and environmental science, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of environmental scientists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

