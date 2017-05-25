Elsevier Publishes Essential Reference on Concentrated Solar Power Systems

CAMBRIDGE, MA–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced The Performance of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Systems: Analysis, Measurement, and Assessment, an essential reference for research and development professionals and engineers working on concentrated solar power systems, and for postgraduate students studying CSP. Edited by Peter Heller, the book provides state-of-the-art information on modeling, measurement and assessment of the performance of CSP components and systems in a comprehensive, compact and complete manner. Elsevier also announced the publication of seven additional renewable and alternative energy books.

The Performance of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Systems first introduces CSP systems and the fundamental principles of performance assessment, and then explores the component performance of mirrors and receivers. The book also looks at system performance assessment, durability testing, and solar resource forecasting for CSP systems, wrapping up with an outlook on the actual methods and instruments for performance and durability assessment currently under development.

Learn more about the history and performance of CSP systems in this sample chapter.

Dr. Peter Heller is head of the Department of Qualification at the Institute of Solar Research, German Aerospace Center, Cologne, Germany.

The eight new renewable and alternative energy titles are:

In order to meet content needs in renewable and alternative energy, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of energy researchers and engineers, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

