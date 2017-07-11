Elsevier Shines Light on Autism Treatments with New Book Series

CAMBRIDGE, MA–(Marketwired – July 11, 2017) – Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of a new book series, Critical Specialties in Treating Autism and Other Behavioral Challenges, edited by Jonathan Tarbox. The purpose of this series is to provide treatment manuals that address topics of high importance to practitioners working with individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and other behavioral challenges. The volumes directly address clinical specialties that are both highly prevalent and also a major challenge requiring specialized training, offering useful information that clinicians can immediately put into practice. Elsevier also announced the availability of the first four books in the series, along with two additional autism titles.

Learn about the series in the foreward by Dr. Tarbox.

Series Editor Jonathan Tarbox, PhD, BCBA-D, is the Program Director of the Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis program at the University of Southern California, as well as Director of Research at FirstSteps for Kids. Dr. Tarbox is Associate Editor of the journal Behavior Analysis in Practice and serves on the editorial boards of five major scientific journals related to autism and behavior analysis. He has published three books on autism treatment and well over 70 peer-reviewed journal articles and chapters in scientific texts. His research focuses on behavioral interventions for teaching complex skills to individuals with autism, treatment of feeding disorders, and technology in autism treatment.

The four available volumes in the new autism series are:

Treating Feeding Challenges in Autism: Turning the Tables on Mealtime by Jonathan Tarbox and Taira Lanagan Bermudez

A Practical Guide to Finding Treatments That Work for People with Autism by Susan Wilczynski

Flexible and Focused: Teaching Executive Function Skills to Individuals with Autism and Attention Disorders by Adel Najdowski

Quality Activities in Center-Based Programs for Adults with Autism: Moving from Nonmeaningful to Meaningful by Dennis Reid and Marsha Parsons

The two additional autism books are:

Anxiety in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder: Evidence-Based Assessment and Treatment, edited by Connor Kerns, Patricia Renno, Eric Storch, Philip Kendall and Jeffrey Wood

Training Manual for Behavior Technicians Working with Individuals with Autism by Jonathan Tarbox and Courtney Tarbox

In order to meet content needs in psychology, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These books will educate the next generation of psychologists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

