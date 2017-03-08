Elsevier Updates Petroleum Production Engineering to Address Current Critical Production Challenges

CAMBRIDGE, MA–(Marketwired – March 08, 2017) – Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the publication of an updated version of Petroleum Production Engineering by Boyun Guo, Xinghui Liu and Xuehao Tan. The new edition addresses today’s critical production challenges, such as flow assurance, horizontal and multi-lateral wells, and workovers. Elsevier also announced the publication of three other oil and gas industry books.

Petroleum Production Engineering, Second Edition guides readers from theory to practical application with the help of more than 50 online Excel spreadsheets containing basic production equations, such as gas lift potential, multilateral gas well deliverability, and production forecasting. It delivers an all-inclusive reference with real-world answers for training or quick look-up solutions for the entire petroleum production spectrum. The book is a valuable resource for production, petroleum, completion, drilling and offshore engineers, as well as workover and offshore managers.

Dr. Boyun Guo is well known for his contributions to the energy industry in multiphase flow in pipe systems and horizontal well engineering. He is currently a professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Petroleum Engineering Department and Director of the Center for Optimization of Petroleum Systems (COPS). Dr. Guo has more than 35 years of work experience in the oil and gas industry and academia, and has previously worked for Daqing Petroleum Administrative Bureau, New Mexico Tech, New Mexico Petroleum Recovery Research Center, and Edinburgh Petroleum Services. He holds a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from Daqing Petroleum Institute of China, an M.S. degree in petroleum engineering from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology, and a Ph.D. in petroleum engineering from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Dr. Guo has authored more than one hundred papers, served on many association committees, and has published nine books with Elsevier.

Dr. Xinghui Liu is currently a senior completion engineering advisor with a major oil company, specializing in well completion and hydraulic fracturing design in shale and tight unconventional plays. He has more than 30 years of work experience, and has previously worked for Halliburton, Pinnacle, RES, Indiana University and PetroChina. Dr. Liu possesses in-depth understanding of hydraulic fracture complexities and characteristics across different shale and tight oil/gas plays. He holds several degrees in petroleum engineering, including a B.S. from Daqing Petroleum Institute, an M.S. from Montana Tech, and a Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Liu has authored and co-authored numerous technical papers on a variety of subjects including fracture design and optimization, fracture monitoring, fracture performance evaluation, geochemical modeling, acidizing, formation damage control, gravel packing, and Non-Darcy flow analysis..

Dr. Xuehao Tan is currently a senior modeling and simulation engineer specializing on acidizing modeling, temperature simulation in the wellbore and reservoir, applications of coiled tubing and acid fracturing. Previously, he worked for Texas A&M University as a research assistant in their petroleum engineering department. Dr. Tan earned a B.E. in engineering mechanics from Tsinghua University, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in petroleum engineering, both from Texas A&M University. He is active in SPE and serves as technical reviewer for several journals related to production engineering. Dr. Tan has published many SPE papers on temperature simulation, acidizing modeling and related topics, and was awarded the Faculty Award of Excellence from Texas A&M University in 2013.

The four new oil and gas industry titles are:

In order to meet content needs in oil and gas, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of oil and gas engineers, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

