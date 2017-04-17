Emblem Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

PARIS, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 17, 2017) - Emblem Corp. (TSX VENTURE:EMC) (“Emblem” or the “Company”) announced that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 280,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to a consultant performing investor relations activities and employees of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $2.60 per share for a period of five years and are subject to vesting as to one-third of the number of Options granted on each of April 30, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

About Emblem



Emblem is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the “ACMPR”) to cultivate and sell medical marihuana. Emblem carries out its principal activities producing marihuana from its facilities in Paris, Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.