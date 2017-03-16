Emedia Group Completes Acquisition Of AirlineFlightSearch.com

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – March 16, 2017) – Emedia Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: EMMD) (“Emedia” or “Company”) announces that it has acquired AirlineFlightSearch.com, a fully operational portal which customers can use to book flights and hotels.

Emedia Group is adopting a strategy that was pioneered by Expedia and the Priceline Group which entails acquiring a myriad of currently operational websites in order to help exponentially increase the general web presence of the company as well as take up a large number of positions in the search engines.

“Both Expedia and Priceline Group spent the last decade operating a multitude of different internet portals to give the appearance of choice to customers. This strategy has helped them become the dominating forces in this industry and fuels around 10 billion dollars per year in revenues for each of them,” said the CEO of Emedia Group.

About Emedia Group

Emedia Group develops customized web solutions with both commercial and retail applications. Currently focused on further development of fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, Emedia Group owns and operates international online travel and hospitality web portals where users can search for flights and hotels and select the most economical options. Currently, the company’s flagship website is TheHotelGiant.com.

In connection with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers regarding certain forward-looking statements in the following discussion and elsewhere in this report and in any other statement made by, or on our behalf. Forward-looking statements are statements not based on historical information and which relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control and many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on our behalf. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “intend,” “expects,” “plan,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements.