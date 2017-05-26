Emerald Health Launches New Products in Bid to Become Market Leader — CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an article covering Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.’s (TSX VENTURE: EMH) newly launched cannabidiol (CBD) products and its long-term plan to become a market leader.

Best-in-Class Products

Emerald Health recently announced the launch of its CBD-25 and CBD-50 medical cannabis oils that contain 25mg and 50mg of CBD per milliliter. Management believes that these oils contain the highest concentration of CBD per ml among approved Canadian products and establish the company as a leader in the CBD segment. The team plans to further refine the products by developing them into capsules that may be more broadly palatable.

“These high CBD oils have minute amounts of THC and thus little to no psychoactive effects,” says Emerald Health President & CEO Dr. Bin Huang. “Emerald is also actively developing capsules that will have the advantage of precise dosing in a format familiar to patients and doctors. We believe that capsules are the ideal form of delivery for patients with little or no experience with cannabis and will become the preferred delivery method.”

The new launch follows the company’s collaboration with the Canadian National Research Council’s Industrial Research Assistance Program. Under the program, the company secured federal funding to support the research and development of cannabinoid product lines with a high level of genetic and product diversity. The hope is to develop both CBD and THC-based products designed to target a wide range of medical conditions.

Ambitious Expansion Plans

Canada’s cannabis industry is expected to achieve significant growth over the coming years, particularly as recreational legalization goes into effect next year. According to Deloitte, the industry could mushroom into a C$22.6 billion per year industry when factoring in growers, retailers, and ancillary product and service providers. At the same time, PI Financial believes that the industry could experience a shortfall in production with just ~40 licensed producers.

“Emerald supports the federal government’s legislative initiative to legalize, regulate, and restrict access to cannabis by the Canadian public,” says Dr. Huang. “Legalization is a considerable undertaking that will touch all aspects of Canadian society and has the potential to be viewed around the world as the leading benchmark for adult-use cannabis regulated at a national level. As one of 44 licensed producers, we are pleased to see the federal government’s recognition of good production practices and desire to establish an efficient cross-country cannabis market.”

Emerald Health plans to address the potential shortfall by rapidly expanding its cultivation space prior to legalized sales under the proposed regulatory framework. Currently, the company is executing on its Phase 1 and Phase 2 plans to add 100,000 sq. ft. of purpose-built hybrid greenhouse space on 32 acres. With nearly C$40 million in the bank, the company plans to accelerate these plans to build 1+ million sq. ft. of production on its sprawling property.

