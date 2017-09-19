Emerald Health Therapeutics Expands its Cannabis Supply with Purchase from Supreme Pharmaceuticals

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EHT) (TSXV:EMH) (OCTQX:EMHTF) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Emerald Health Botanicals Inc., has completed a purchase of dried cannabis from Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (Supreme) (TSXV:FIRE) subsidiary, 7ACRES.

“Emerald’s strategy emphasizes value-added downstream product development. Our ability to source low-cost cannabis from our own facilities is increasing through our Pure Sunfarms joint venture, which presents industry-leading scale and cost potential. Partners such as Supreme will help us supplement our supply for the higher-end dried flower segment, both for current patients and for the anticipated growth in domestic and international demand for medical and adult-use cannabis,” said Dr. Bin Huang, President and CEO of Emerald. “Supreme’s 7ACRES is a high quality grower that meets our own standards for cultivation, and which we are pleased to work with to expand our sources of dried cannabis.”

About Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Supreme Pharmaceuticals is committed to becoming a leading cultivator and distributor of sun-grown cannabis through its wholly owned subsidiary 7 Acres. 7 Acres is a federally licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to the ACMPR (access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations) operating inside a 342,000-square-foot hybrid greenhouse facility.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV:EMH) (OTCQX:EMHTF) operates primarily through Emerald Health Botanicals Inc. (“Botanicals”), a wholly owned subsidiary and Licensed Producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Botanicals is authorized to produce and sell both dried medical cannabis flower and medical cannabis oil in Canada. Botanicals currently operates an indoor facility in Victoria, BC, and is progressing on expansion plans for a 32-acre property in Metro Vancouver and a joint venture with Village Farms utilizing a 25 acre existing greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. Botanicals is one of Canada’s most medically focused licensed producers, with a team highly experienced in life sciences product development and large-scale agribusiness. Its vision is to be a leading provider of cannabis products through its production capabilities, proprietary genetics, value-added products and branding, and superb customer experience. Emerald Health Therapeutics is part of the Emerald Health group, which comprises multiple companies advancing diverse botanical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products that may provide wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system.

