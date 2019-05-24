Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Emerald Health Therapeutics to Lead International Affairs Council on CBD and Hemp’s Dialog with FDA on CBD Product Policy as Part of the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp Emerald Health Therapeutics to Lead International Affairs Council on CBD and Hemp’s Dialog with FDA on CBD Product Policy as Part of the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedRelevium Launches New Line of High-End Omega Fish Oils Targeting Inflammation, Heart and Vision Aura Initiates Investor Relations StrategyHudson Closes First Tranche of Additional Debt Financing for Gross Proceeds of US$5 Million