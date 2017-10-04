EMMES Realty Services of California LLC Announces CPC Strategy Expanding into Three Full Floors at Downtown High-Rise 707 Broadway

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – October 04, 2017) – As downtown San Diego is becoming synonymous with innovation and entrepreneurship, creative companies continue to expand their urban footprint. One of them is digital marketing and retail solutions firm CPC Strategy, which recently signed a lease to expand onto another full floor at 707​ Broadway. CPC Strategy will now occupy three full floors of the high-rise, with a total of 27,445 rentable square feet.

“Working downtown has been a huge asset to both our culture and our recruiting initiatives. From a culture perspective, the downtown area offers a variety of offsite team-building options in walking distance,” said Brianne Kennedy, human resources director at CPC Strategy. “Teams can go see a movie at Horton Plaza, catch a game at Petco Park, or easily coordinate a group lunch or happy hour. It’s also close to public transportation, which has been huge when we have team builds like our Day at the Races up in Del Mar. From a talent acquisition perspective, it has greatly contributed to the success of our recruitment marketing and has proved to simplify the interview process for candidates who are considering relocation to San Diego.”

CPC, which relocated from Mission Valley to downtown in 2016, currently has 112 employees and plans to add 60 new office seats with the additional floor. About 25% of the company’s staff lives in or around downtown and many employees stay downtown after work to enjoy the different activities and restaurants in the area. CPC employees also frequently take advantage of the 707 gym and the local discounts offered through the EMMES Advantage Program.

Home to many creative companies, the 18-story 707 office building is known as the workplace of the future, with many millennial-attracting amenities, such as a basement game room and fitness center, a “bark park,” a ground floor with an upgraded patio and lobby, a trendy sandwich shop, 30 electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage space in the garage, healthy vending, upgraded conference room, and techno-art murals.

“We are delighted that companies such as CPC are making downtown their home,” said Mark Kuske, EMMES asset manager. “We hope to continue to attract and foster a creative workforce at 707, as well as our other downtown buildings in an effort to fuel the innovation economy.”

About EMMES

EMMES Realty Services of California LLC is a member of The EMMES Group of Companies. Founded in 1992, with offices in New York and California, The EMMES Group of Companies and its affiliates are engaged in principal real estate investments, funds management and real estate services. The downtown San Diego EMMES portfolio is comprised of four high-rise office properties: 1 Columbia Place, 2 Columbia Place, 701 B Street, and 707 Broadway, along with a large parking and retail facility, which was recently rebranded to 6th & A Parking. For more information, visit www.emmesco.com.

