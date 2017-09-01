Emmy(R) Award-Winning Producer, Actress-Author & President of The Thalians Kira Reed Lorsch to Remember Film Star Joe Bologna as The Thalians Underwrite the Official Reception Following Memorial

BEVERLY HILLS, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 1, 2017) – Kira Reed Lorsch, the new President of The Thalians: Hollywood For Mental Health, the nonprofit organization formed for the treatment of mental health now supporting mental health programs for wounded military men and women and their families served by UCLA Operation Mend, announced today that she and The Thalians will be the official underwriting charity for the reception for Thalian Joe Bologna after his memorial service on Saturday, September 9th, 2017. The reception will take place at a private location.

Lorsch says, “Joe Bologna with his wife and collaborator, actress Renee Taylor, have been faithful members of The Thalians and its programs for decades, and it is our pleasure to help host the reception following the funeral and memorial service. Anyone wishing to make donations to The Thalians in Joe’s memory will have the opportunity to do so.”

Kira Reed Lorsch is a two-time Emmy® Award-winning producer, author, and star of THE BAY The Series on Amazon Prime, and the forthcoming series Female Friendly. Now serving as President of The Thalians, she is committed to following in the footsteps and building on the great work that The Thalians’ past President Debbie Reynolds, Chairwoman of the Board Emeritus Ruta Lee, Dr. Irwin Lehrhoff, and a longtime volunteer Board of Directors have shepherded for over 60 years. Following the loss of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher last year, The Thalians established a Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Thalians Memorial Fund to honor their memory and significant contributions to the cause of mental health programs.

ABOUT JOE BOLOGNA

Joe Bologna was an Actor, Oscar-Nominated Writer, and Director known for his starring roles in “My Favorite Year,” “Blame It on Rio,” and collaboration with his wife, TV & Film star Renee Taylor. Together they were nominated for Oscars, won Emmys, wrote a Broadway show together and 21 other plays, as well as a TV series and various films. Joe and Renee were married 52 years. They were married on The Merv Griffin Show. Renee Taylor said, “Joe had a beautiful life and a beautiful death.”

ABOUT THE THALIANS

The Thalians mission is to raise funds to educate and enlighten the world about mental illness thereby eliminating the stigma attached to it. They pledge to take mental illness out of darkness and despair and bring it into the light of healing. The Thalians selects its honorees for their contributions to the entertainment industry and personal philanthropy. The Thalians’ Mr./Ms. Wonderful award was personally created and designed for The Thalians by Walt Disney himself and has become a most sought after celebrity award. The illustrious list of Thalian honorees includes: Frank Sinatra, Shirley MacLaine, Gene Kelly, Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, Sammy Davis, Jr., Debbie Reynolds, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, James Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Sally Field, Mary Tyler Moore, Burt Bacharach, Sir Roger Moore, Clint Eastwood, Mickey Rooney, Hugh M. Hefner and Smokey Robinson. The Thalians’ focus is now the mental health and well-being of America’s wounded warriors of UCLA Operation Mend. Founded by philanthropist Ronald A. Katz, UCLA Operation Mend heals the body, mind and spirit of America’s wounded heroes. For more information about The Thalians and attending or supporting the September, 24, 2017 UCLA Operation Mend 10-Year Anniversary Red, White and Denim Fundraiser, featuring The Operation Mend All-Star Band with Special Guest Billy Idol, please visit: http://thalians.org/

ABOUT KIRA REED LORSCH

Kira Reed Lorsch is an actress, television host, writer, and producer. After graduating from the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television, she enjoyed a prolific on-camera career, including a 10-year stint as a reporter/writer/producer for Playboy TV. She currently stars on THE BAY as Jo Connors and the upcoming FEMALE FRIENDLY. Kira spends her time giving back to numerous charitable organizations including The Thalians: Hollywood For Mental Health, where she serves as president, raising funds for programs for the wounded military men and women and their families of UCLA Operation Mend. See more about Kira at KiraReedLorsch.com.

Media is invited to attend the reception (media spots are limited).

Any media interested in covering the reception must be approved in advance by contacting Roger Neal, Neal Public Relations, at 323-366-2796, 714-883-0231 or prstarus2000@yahoo.com

To make a donation to The Thalians in memory of Joe Bologna, please contact Roger Neal, Neal Public Relations, 323-366-2796 / prstarus2000@yahoo.com