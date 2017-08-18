Empire Industries Announces Closing of New Executives Private Placement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With reference to its prior news release dated July 20, 2017, Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V:EIL) is pleased to announce the closing of the New Executives Private Placement. Hao Wang, Brian Peebles, George Walker and Paul Poirier (together the “New Executives”) purchased an aggregate of 800,000 common shares in the capital of Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.53 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $424,000 pursuant to the private placement (the “New Executive Private Placement”). As a condition of employment of each of the New Executives, the Company issued 1.5 Common Shares (the “Inducement Shares”) to each New Executive for each Common Share that the New Executive purchased pursuant to the New Executive Private Placement. An aggregate of 1,200,000 Inducement Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.66 to the New Executives.

All the Common Shares and Inducement Shares issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the New Executive Private Placement for general corporate and administrative purposes.

About Empire Industries Ltd.

The company focuses on designing, supplying, and installing premium theme park, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global entertainment industry. The company also uses these same turn-key integration services for special projects such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Empire Industries’ common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

