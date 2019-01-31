Empire Life Investments Inc. announces decrease in risk rating of certain funds

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Life Investments Inc. announced that the risk ratings for the funds listed below have changed as indicated.

Fund Prior Risk Rating New Risk Rating Empire Life Emblem Aggressive Growth Portfolio Medium Low to medium Empire Life Emblem Balanced Portfolio Low to medium Low Empire Life Dividend Growth Mutual Fund Medium Low to medium Empire Life Monthly Income Mutual Fund Low to medium Low

Empire reviews the risk rating for each fund at a minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review, and are not results of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated. This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their financial advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.

