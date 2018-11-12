Empire Life launches No Load Purchase Option and Class Plus 3.0 global funds

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) is introducing a No Load purchase option to its segregated fund product line and adding four global funds to Class Plus 3.0 to provide clients with more options and flexibility to meet their needs.

The No Load purchase fee option is available for Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds (GIF) and Class Plus 3.0. Clients can access their funds at any time without incurring withdrawal fees.

Four new global fund options are being added to Class Plus 3.0, which provides guaranteed retirement income for life. The funds are designed to take advantage of global markets and provide a higher potential return and lower volatility.

Emblem Global Conservative Portfolio GIF

Emblem Global Balanced Portfolio GIF

Emblem Global Moderate Grow Portfolio GIF

Global Asset Allocation GIF

“These enhancements provide clients with even more choices that align with their individual needs,” says Mike Stocks, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Retail. “The No Load option is ideal for clients who may be starting to save, are fee-sensitive or want flexibility to access the funds without incurring withdrawal fees. The addition of four global funds to Class Plus 3.0 gives clients the opportunity to diversify geographically to build wealth over the long term.”

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. Our mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2018 Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.2 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

