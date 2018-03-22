EMPLOYEES AT SEASTAR SOLUTIONS CHOOSE CLAC

March 22, 2018, Richmond, BC — Service, Health, Manufacturing and Allied Workers Union, CLAC Local 501, is pleased to welcome the 300 employees of Seastar Solutions in Richmond.

“After three years of being underrepresented by Unifor, we are excited to have CLAC at Seastar,” says Roland Medina, a production worker at the factory.

Beginning in January this year, worker representatives began contacting CLAC with concerns that were not being addressed by their current union. Their biggest concern was that part of the cost of the company benefit plan was passed on to employees, many of whom were paying close to $130 a month out of their own pockets. CLAC has managed its own benefit plan for over 30 years, and with 26,000 participants, is able to achieve significant cost advantages because of its size and expertise.

“In addition to cost effective benefits, Seastar employees are looking forward to our hands-on approach to labour relations,” says Don Mundy, CLAC representative. “We will have two representatives directly looking after the employees’ issues and improving their work-life.”

Seastar Solutions is one of the largest manufacturing plants in Richmond, employing over 400 production workers, machinists, engineers, and administrative personnel. The company specializes in the production of hydraulic and electronic power steering components for the personal watercraft industry. They also manufacture auxiliary heating components for transport trucks, buses, and the military.

About CLAC

Formed in 1952, CLAC is a national union representing over 60,000 workers in almost every sector of the economy. Based on values of respect, dignity, and fairness, CLAC is committed to building better workplaces, better communities, and better lives. CLAC is a founding member of Canada Works and an affiliated member of the World Organization of Workers.

