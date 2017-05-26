Enablence Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of its Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

OTTAWA, May 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enablence Technologies Inc. (“Enablence” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ENA), a leading supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced today it has filed its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2017. Additional information concerning the Company, including its unaudited consolidated financial statements and its Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (“MD&A”) for the third quarter ended March 31, 2017 can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and sells optical components and subsystems to a global customer base. It utilizes its patented technologies, including planar lightwave circuit (“PLC”) intellectual property, in the production of an array of photonic components and broadband subsystems that deliver a key portion of the infrastructure for current and next-generation telecommunication systems. The Company’s product lines address all three segments of optical networks: access – connecting homes and businesses to the network; metro – communication rings within large cities; and long-haul – linking cities and continents. For more information, visit www.enablence.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Enablence Technologies Inc. +1 613 656-2850 ext. 3