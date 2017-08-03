Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Confirms Amount of Share Distribution for Second Quarter 2017

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – Aug 3, 2017) – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ) (Enbridge Management) today confirmed that its previously declared share distribution, to be paid on August 14, 2017, will consist of 2.2758 additional shares for each 100 shares of record on August 7, 2017.

The distribution of additional Enbridge Management shares is based on the notional cash value of the declared distribution of $0.35 per share and the average closing price of Enbridge Management shares for the ten consecutive trading days prior to the ex-dividend date.

About Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C.

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. manages the business and affairs of the Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) (the Partnership), and its sole asset is an approximate 19 percent limited partner interest in the Partnership. Enbridge Energy Company, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. of Calgary, Alberta, Canada (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB) is the general partner of the Partnership and holds an approximate 35 percent interest in the Partnership. Enbridge Management is the delegate of the general partner of the Partnership.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The system’s deliveries to refining centers and connected carriers in the United States account for approximately 23 percent of total U.S. oil imports. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is traded on the New York stock exchange under the symbol EEP; information about the company is available on its website at www.enbridgepartners.com.