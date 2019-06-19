Enbridge Faces More Delays

CBJ — Enbridge’s plan to replace a crude oil pipeline that runs through northern Minnesota has hit another obstacle after two state agencies said they would hold up approval of the project’s permits until problems with its environmental review are resolved.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources said they can’t take final action on the permits for the Line 3 project until the independent Public Utilities Commission addresses the deficiencies cited in a state appeals court ruling this month, including that the project’s environmental impact statement failed to address the possibility of a spill into the Lake Superior watershed.

That means the two state agencies won’t release the draft permits as scheduled July 1, though they said they will continue reviewing the applications.

Originally built in the 1960s, the $2.6 billion replacement pipeline would carry Canadian crude from Alberta across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, which sits near the westernmost tip of Lake Superior.

