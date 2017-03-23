Enbridge Gas Distribution Rates Change Effective April 1

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. (Enbridge) has received approval from the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) for new rates, effective April 1, 2017. Typical residential customers* who buy their gas supply from Enbridge will see a total bill increase of about one per cent, or $8 a year. As a result, their total annual bill will be about $908.

The increase is mainly due to a lower Cost Adjustment refund, which reflects the difference between forecast costs and actual costs from the past twelve months.

“Natural gas remains the most economical and reliable choice for heating your home and water with a typical customer’s annual bill less than it was 10 years ago,” says Kerry Lakatos-Hayward, Director of Energy Supply and Gas Storage at Enbridge. “In the last five years, natural gas has been on average over 65 per cent less expensive than electricity and oil.”**

Quarterly Rate Review

Enbridge submits rate adjustment applications every three months to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas and transportation services. The applications are reviewed and approved by the OEB.

Enbridge does not earn a profit on the price of natural gas. Gas supply costs are passed through to customers without any mark-up. Any difference between forecast costs and actual prices is either collected from or returned to customers through a Cost Adjustment.

For more information on how natural gas rates are set, a video is available at enbridgegas.com/rates.

Options to help manage energy bills:

• Customers can find tips to manage their energy use and current rebate and incentive programs at enbridgegas.com/energyefficiency.

• For qualifying customers:

– The OEB’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) (enbridgegas.com/LEAP) provides emergency financial assistance towards past due energy bills.

– The Home Winterproofing Program helps residential customers in financial need with free home energy efficiency improvements. Qualifying customers may have free energy efficiency improvements, such as insulation, installed to reduce their energy costs. Learn more at enbridgegas.com/winterproofing.

• Customers who are having trouble paying their bills should call Enbridge as soon as possible to set up payment arrangements.

About Enbridge Gas Distribution

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Enbridge has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past seven years and was also named as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers in 2015. Enbridge Gas Distribution and its affiliates distribute natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario, Quebec, New York State and New Brunswick. For more information, visit www.enbridgegas.com or follow us on Twitter @EnbridgeGas.

*Calculations are based on the assumption that typical residential customers, who buy their gas supply and transportation from Enbridge, use about 2,400 cubic metres of natural gas a year for home and water heating.

**Natural gas rates are based on Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc.’s residential rates effective April 1, 2017. Electricity rates are based on Toronto Hydro’s Ontario Energy Board approved rates up to and including those effective November 1, 2016. Oil prices are based on publicly posted Statistics Canada historical prices up to and including rates available as of January 2017. Costs have been calculated for the equivalent energy consumed by a typical residential customer and include all service, delivery and energy charges. HST is not included.